Newly acquired Chase Stevenson had a point in his first game, but it wasn’t enough as Merritt doubled up Trail 4-2.

But Friday night, it was a different tale at home as a third period tally from Bryce Anderson stood as the game winner in a 3-2 win over Wenatchee.

With the split weekend, the Smokies have 26 points – good for last in the loaded Interior division, but only 5 points out of third place.

The Smoke Eaters will be back in action Wednesday on the road versus the Spruce Kings.