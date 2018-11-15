The new chair of the Regional district of Central Kootenay is rural Kaslo director Aimee Watson.

She was chosen by her fellow directors today in a vote over East Shore director Garry Jackman. As per board policy, exact figures were not disclosed.

We asked Watson why she was interested in the job.

Watson says her style is similar to outgoing chair Karen Hamling, who did not seek re-election.

Watson is starting her second term as a director and has also chaired the regional hospital board. She is among the youngest directors on the board.

She will serve a one-year term as chair.

Creston mayor Ron Toyota takes over as vice-chair. He beat Silverton’s Leah Main for the position.

The rest of the 20-member board was also sworn in today. There are six new faces: Area C director Adam Casemore, New Denver director Colin Moss, Nakusp director Joseph Hughes, Salmo director Diana Lockwood, Castlegar director Bruno Tassone, and Nelson director Janice Morrison.