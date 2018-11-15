One Trail City Councillor says he’s disappointed with the lack of competition during last month’s municipal election. This after only a small number of people ran for council and the six candidates ended up being acclaimed after one person dropped out of the race.

Councillor Santori also highlights that there was a 39 per cent voter turn out in Trail.

“It’s not just unique to Trail, I mean if we look provincially it was 36 per cent and that’s quite sad. I don’t know if it’s apathy. Locally, I would like to think that people just thought we did such a great job no one wanted to run against us, but I think we have an obligation to engage people and become more involved in local government.”

He says engaging with students was something that used to happen during his time as mayor and put forward a motion at Tuesday’s meeting to reach out to local schools.

“A good place to start is at the schools and extend an invitation to them if they want councillors to go and talk to students and tell them what the the role of a councillor is and how the process works and municipal governance in general.”

The motion was unanimously supported.