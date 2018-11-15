Trail RCMP are reminding residents to slow down on icy roads after a single vehicle accident on Highway 3B last Sunday, November 11. RCMP says the vehicle slipped off the road 11 kilometers north of Rossland and came to rest on its side.

There were two occupants, the driver and her mother, in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The driver’s mother had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Trail Fire Department; however, she sustained only minor injuries from the crash. The road contractor YRB was notified about the conditions on the roadway.

The Trail RCMP Detachment would like to remind drivers to be alert for icy roadways and winter conditions, ensure you have good winter tires, an emergency kit in your vehicle which includes food and blankets, and drive according to conditions.