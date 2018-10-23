She finished second in the race for mayor of Castlegar, but longtime city councillor Deb McIntosh says she doesn’t regret putting her name forward.

McIntosh says she’ll cheer on new mayor Bruno Tassone and the rest of council from the public gallery.

McIntosh says she has a full plate with the heritage society and community food bank.

She served 16 years as a city councillor.

Tassone was elected mayor on Saturday while incumbent Lawrence Chernoff finished third.