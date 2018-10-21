Incumbent Andy Morel topped the polls today in the race for Rossland city council with 764 votes.

Next in line was Janice Nightingale with 736, followed by Chris Bowman with 691, Dirk Lewis with 590, Stewart Spooner with 587, and Scott Forsyth with 557.

Unsuccessful candidates were Richard Soltice with 472, John Lake with 464, incumbent John Greene with 457, Deke Bailey with 420, Fletcher Quince with 365, and Caroline Enns with 329.

Andrew Zwicker, who withdrew from the race, but not in time to have his name removed from the ballot, implored voters not to choose him, but still received 102 votes.

Mayor Kathy Moore was re-elected by acclamation.