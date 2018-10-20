Diana Lockwood has been elected mayor of Salmo, defeating incumbent Stephen White by 35 votes. Lockwood was an incumbent councillor.

In the race for council, incumbents Dan Danforth and Steve Dimock both lost their seats, but Jonathan Heatlie held on his. Jacqueline Huser, Farrell Segall, and Jennifer Endersby were also elected.

The results are as follows:

MAYOR
Name Votes Elected Percentage of Vote Received Previous Office
Diana Lockwood 270
50.9%
 Served different
Stephen White 245
46.2%
 Incumbent
COUNCILLOR
Name Votes Elected Percentage of Vote Received Previous Office
Jacqueline Huser 422
79.6%
 None
Jonathan Heatlie 343
64.7%
 Incumbent
Farrell Segall 305
57.5%
 None
Jennifer Endersby 289
54.5%
 None
Danny Danforth 270
50.9%
 Incumbent
Steven Dimock 239
45.1%
 Incumbent