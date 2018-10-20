Diana Lockwood elected mayor of Salmo
Diana Lockwood has been elected mayor of Salmo, defeating incumbent Stephen White by 35 votes. Lockwood was an incumbent councillor.
In the race for council, incumbents Dan Danforth and Steve Dimock both lost their seats, but Jonathan Heatlie held on his. Jacqueline Huser, Farrell Segall, and Jennifer Endersby were also elected.
The results are as follows:
|MAYOR
|
|Name
|Votes
|Elected
|Percentage of Vote Received
|Previous Office
|
|
|Diana Lockwood
|270
|
|
|Served different
|
|Stephen White
|245
|
|
|Incumbent
|COUNCILLOR
|
|Name
|Votes
|Elected
|Percentage of Vote Received
|Previous Office
|
|
|Jacqueline Huser
|422
|
|
|None
|
|Jonathan Heatlie
|343
|
|
|Incumbent
|
|Farrell Segall
|305
|
|
|None
|
|Jennifer Endersby
|289
|
|
|None
|
|Danny Danforth
|270
|
|
|Incumbent
|
|Steven Dimock
|239
|
|
|Incumbent