An accident on Columbia Avenue earlier today involved five vehicles. The Castlegar Fire Department received the call at 11:45am on Thursday, October 18. Chief Sam Lattanzio says there were no serious injuries but seven people were checked out by first responders; no one was taken to hospital. Three of the vehicles were able to drive away and two were towed.

Chief Lattanzio says it did not happen in the construction zone, but between 12th and 13th Streets.

Motorists are advised to pay attention while driving at all times and obey posted speed limits.

The incident is under investigation by RCMP.