The Castlegar Fire Department responded to a car accident on Highway 22 south of Castlegar Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio says the call was received at 4:30pm with reports of a two car head on collision near Fairview.

Chief Lattanzio says there was one occupant in each vehicle. One vehicle went down an embankment and the jaws of life was required to extract that occupant who was then transported to KBRH with serious injuries. The other person involved self extracted and was transported to hospital.

The highway was shut down in both directions while rescue operations were being conducted.

The accident is under investigation by RCMP.