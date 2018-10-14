The struggling Castlegar Rebels bounced back from a sloppy, dismal Friday loss to Kimberley with a strong effort against the Princeton Posse.

Unfortunately, an own-goal in the second overtime frame clinched the 5-4 victory for the visitors.

Frustration boiled over for the Rebels as Colby Winia cross checked a celebrating Posse player and received a match penalty.

He’ll be suspended at least a game for the infraction and will join defender Dallas Goodwin who is sitting as a result of an abuse of official penalty.

With the loss, the Rebels have 5 points through 11 games in the schedule – two points back of Grand Forks for fourth in the Neil Murdoch division.