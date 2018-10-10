Trail RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after they were advised of a male exposing himself on Laurent Way in Warfield. Police say four children were walking home from Webster Elementary School on Tuesday just before 3:00pm when they came across a male exposing himself just off to the side of the paved foot path. The children ran home and told their parents.

The Trail RCMP Detachment investigated the incident and notified the Webster Elementary School. Police did not notify the public or parents at this time that they may further investigate.

On Wednesday, Trail RCMP conducted an investigation in the area in an effort to identify and arrest the suspect male, however he did not return.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, 5’11”, dirty looking, and skinny. His clothes looked baggy and he was wearing a black ball cap, black hoodie or possibly a black t-shirt and black jeans. The children say they had not seen the male before around town.

You’re asked to contact Trail RCMP with any information at (250) 364-2566. Police say they will continue to monitor the area.