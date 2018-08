Dairy Queen invites you to enjoy a blizzard today and help children across the country. It’s Miracle Treat Day and all net proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals, including the BC Children’s Hospital. DQ’s regional operations director for Western Canada Theresa Lear says the event has brought in millions for the cause.

Lear says the funds raised support research, training, equipment, and care to improve the lives of as many children as possible.