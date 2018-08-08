The company that owned the sulphuric acid that spilled twice in Trail says it has started using Westcan Bulk Transport to move its product again.

International Raw Materials president Tip O’Neill says they’ve brought in an engineering firm to help ensure the spills never happen again.

O’Neill says the first incident was driver error and the second was a gasket failure.

Nearly 400 insurance claims have been filed by vehicle owners who say they drove over the acid on Highway 3B.

O’Neill says they switched to a different contractor but a single Westcan semi-trailer is now in use again, monitored by International Raw Materials employees.