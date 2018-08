Local hospitals are seeing a baby boom.

Kootenay Lake Hospital inpatient manager Trina Larson says on July 24, six babies were born within 22 hours.

Larson says there doesn’t seem to be a single explanation why so many couples conceived last October.

On the same day, four babies were born at Kootenay Boundary hospital in Trail.

Larson says it was all hands on deck, with extra staff called in to ensure the moms and babies received the caer they needed.