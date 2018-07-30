It was a down day for markets across North America.

The TSX dropped 48 points to 16,345 with 8 of the index’s 11 major sectors finishing lower today. Gains in heavyweights energy and financials kept losses in check.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq continues to falter, with Netflix, Google parent Alphabet, and Facebook shares all dropping.

The Nasdaq tumbled 107 points to 7,630, its third straight loss of at least a point.

That’s the first time that’s happened in three years.

Meanwhile, a U.S. heavy equipment maker is riding high.

Caterpillar announced Q2 sales and revenues of $14 billion, compared with $11.3 billion in the Q2 of 2017, a 24 percent increase.

The U.S. company also raised its 2018 profit per share outlook to a range of $10.50 to $11.50.

Caterpillar shares rose more than a percentage point today, and initially helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial average.

However, the Dow Jones ended up dropping 144 points to 25,306.

Oil is up $1.27 to $69.00 a barrel, gold is down $3.50 to $1,222 an ounce and the loonie is up more than a tenth a cent to 76.72 cents U.S.