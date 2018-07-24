A strong earnings report from Google’s parent company wasn’t enough to help the Nasdaq this afternoon, losing gains from earlier in the day.

The TSX has seen a three day losing skid finishing the day down 21 points to 16,398.

The TSX’s most active listings today were Bombadier, Aurora Cannabis, and Largo Resources.

The Dow jumped 162 points today to 25,206.

Meanwhile, oil inched up $0.57 to $68.47 a barrel, despite continued concerns over ongoing American tensions with Iran.

The Canadian dollar inched up to $0.7597 U.S., while gold dipped $0.80 to $1,224 an ounce.