Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation presented a quarterly update to Trail City Council on Monday. The organization is involved with economic development opportunities and attracting new business to the region. A big part of that is the Metal Tech Alley campaign which Board Chair Wesley Startup says is creating some interest.

Executive Director Terry Van Horn says she was invited to a conference in Spokane this month to speak about Metal Tech Alley.

However, new challenges come up as well with that success says Van Horn.

Housing is another area they need to look at as professionals are attracted to the region.

Startup highlights another one of the challenges they’re facing which is securing power sources.

He says they’ll be pushing Fortis and BC Hydro for development there.