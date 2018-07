The hot dry weather is here and that means the fire danger rating can go up quickly. Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre Ashley Davidoff reminds residents though to be extra cautious.

She says there only are a few minor fires in the southeast fire centre right now.

She says as of April 1 there have been roughly 50 fires burning approximately 100 hectares. Compared to last year at this time there were 93 fires that burned 96 hectares.