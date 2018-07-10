A big announcement Monday that Greyhound will be cancelling just about all of its operations across Western Canada as of October 31. Only it’s route from Vancouver to Seattle will remain and operations in Ontario and Quebec.

Mayor local governments say they were caught by surprise and are worried about the impacts to residents. Castlegar Mayor Lawrence Chernoff says many use the service for medical reasons.

Chernoff says it doesn’t leave much time.

Nelson Mayor Deb Kozak feels there should be discussions locally on ways to help.

Greyhound says ridership has dropped continuously since 2010 and has become unsustainable.

BC’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena says she will be sitting down with other service providers in the coming weeks and months to discuss options for safe, reliable and affordable transportation.