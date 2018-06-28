The Rossland Museum and Archives Association received huge donation this week. Teck Trail Operations announced $700,000 for the development of a replica mine experience. It’s part of the second phase of development at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre. Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore says the funding is great news.

Phase II has an overall fundraising goal of $1.2-million and also includes integration of the existing world-class geology collection and a new

atrium space housing a visitor centre, programming space and gift shop. Construction is scheduled for 2020.