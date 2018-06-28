The City of Castlegar is looking to create some efficiencies when it comes to staff and council time. Staff are recommending switching to a Committee of the Whole Meeting structure in place of seven standing committees with staff and council representation. No major council decisions happen at Committee of the Whole meetings, but provide a less formal forum to discuss issues. Councillor Deb McIntosh feels it’ll help keep everyone on the same page and make things more efficient.

A set schedule for the meetings hasn’t yet been determined but could occur twice a month at 1:30pm on the same day as regular council meetings.

The City says many other medium sized municipalities around the province subscribe to a Committee of the Whole structure.