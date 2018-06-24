The referendum for enhancements to the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex has been defeated. It had to pass in all three areas, Castlegar, and Regional District of Central Kootenay Areas I and J, however it was voted down in Area I, which means the project will not go forward. The $32.2 million project included a new regulation sized ice sheet, social hub with an expanded lobby and administration space, plus upgrades for the pool and gym. $22-million would have been borrowed for the project with the other roughly $10-million coming from grants.

In Area I, votes were 498 against with 200 in support for a voter turnout of 39.9 per cent.

In Area J the votes were 492 in support and 377 against for a voter turnout of 38.1 per cent.

In Castlegar voter turnout was just over 41 per cent.

1,367 people voted yes while 1,032 people voted no.

The RDCK released unofficial numbers on Saturday night which have to be verified by Wednesday.