Relay for Life is happening in Castlegar on Tuesday. It’s being organized and hosted by the Stanley Humphries Secondary leadership class. Megan Cousins is one of the student organizers and says they found out Castlegar hasn’t had the event in a while so they stepped up to the plate.

Mackenzie Grantham is part of the SHS leadership class as well and says everyone is invited to take part.

Click here to donate or to learn more.