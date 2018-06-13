Selkirk College is inviting grade 11 and 12 students to register for the High School Exam Competition. Sarah Fawcett is an English instructor at the college. She says the program has been in place for 20 years or more to help future students with their expenses.

There’s 12 subjects in total including Biology, Chemistry, English, Math, Comparative Civilizations, Geography, History and First Nations Studies.

The competition takes place at the Castlegar campus on June 29. To register you can e-mail sfawcett@selkirk.ca.

Up to $1500 dollars can be won by a single student over a two-year period. There’s $5000 in total up for grabs.