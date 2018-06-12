A home in the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park in Robson was significantly damaged in a fire Saturday night. Robson Fire Chief Jeff Grant says it happened at about 9:30pm. He says they had an effective knock down but were on scene for about four more hours to ensure it was safe. They also received support from the Ootischenia and Pass Creek fire departments as water had to be brought in.

There were no injuries, but Chief Grant says it’s a pretty big loss for the home owners.

Chief Grant adds it’s a reminder that working smoke detectors save lives.

The cause is under investigation.