The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre says residents and visitors along Erie Creek and Salmo River to Ymir are now included in the evacuation alert. That includes Erie Creek and Salmo River from Highway 3 to 2nd Relief Road along Erie Creek, Highway 6 to Ymir, and Highway 3 and 6 to the Junction where they meet. Click here to see a list of the roads affected and a map of the area.

The RDCK says the expanded alert is a precaution due to the expected precipitation over the next few days.