The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is advising residents to prepare for another high water event in the next 48-72 hours.

RDKB Emergency Operations Centre Director Chris Marsh says river levels remain high, and are expected to rise again with warm weather and rain in the forecast.

He says emergency personnel are working on fixing dikes and roads while preparing for another surge of high water.

Marsh says he’s heard reports that residents are returning to their homes while still under evacuation order. He advises against that as it’s unsafe for residents and emergency personnel.

Over 1,500 properties remain on evacuation order and 3,000 residents are displaced as a result.

The Emergency Operations Centre is currently staffed at Level 3 which includes regular communication with provincial partners.

