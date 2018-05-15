Trail’s Cominco Arena is undergoing some changes ahead of next hockey season.

The city has awarded a contract worth $81,965 to Power Tech Electric Ltd. to handle lighting upgrades at the arena. The old system is dated and not efficient.

Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Robert Baker says the new LED lighting will make for an enhanced in-game experience for hockey fans next season.

The project will be handled while roof upgrades are happening. The city secured a $1.2 million Federal Gas Tax grant earlier this year to replace the ageing arena roof.

Ceiling upgrades are in the works as well.

Work will carry on through the summer. The upgrades will be ready in time for hockey season.