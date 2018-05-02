Some local organizations are among those who will be getting provincial funding to help tackle invasive plant species. Over $7.7 million dollars is being handed out province wide, which includes over a million dollars in grants in the Kootenay and Columbia Shuswap regions.

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society received $130,000 over two years and the Kootenay Boundary Regional District received $127,500 over three years. The

Boundary Invasive Species Society will also receive $62,000 over two years.

Nelson Creston MLA Michelle Mungall and Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy were part of the announcement this week on behalf of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson. Conroy says there can be significant damage to ecosystems and rural economies from non-native plant species.

Members of the public can report sightings of invasive species anywhere in B.C. by using the Report-A-Weed smartphone app.