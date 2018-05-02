The Bill Rotheisler era is over for the KIJHL’s Castlegar Rebels.

The team’s head coach has been let go after two seasons behind the bench. President Mike Johnstone says the decision came after the Board of Directors met Monday.

Rotheisler helped the Rebels to a second place finish in the Neil Murdoch Division last season. The team also eliminated last year’s champions, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, from the playoffs in the first round. Johnstone thanked Rotheisler for his work with the club the past two seasons.

Johnstone says there is no word yet as to who will replace Rotheisler.

Rotheisler was hired in the summer of 2016, replacing former bench-boss Jesse Dorans.