The Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFco) has received funding to continue its work with wildfire prevention in the Slocan Valley. $1-million will go towards SIFco’s Landscape-Level Strategic Wildfire Protection Plan. The grant is from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC who says the plan is ‘leading edge’ as it recognizes what needs to be done on a regional scale.

The funds will go towards creating fuel breaks across 300 hectares of land. That area includes 12 zones located across main fire movement corridors. SIFco says the fuel breaks will leave trees in the area and it’s not their plan to create a bare landscape. The idea is to protect the forest ecosystem and create better chances of suppressing a fire.