The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the BC Interior.

It includes the Moyie River and mid-level tributaries in the Castlegar, Trail, Salmo Creston, Cranbrook and surrounding areas.

The warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend causing low to mid-level snowpacks to melt. The advisory goes on to say that while it is still too early in the snow-melt season for significant flows in the larger river systems of the province, smaller streams and tributaries that are fed by low-to-mid level terrain are at the greatest risk of high flows over the next several days.

Snow packs are extreme in many of the regions in all of the BC Interior, with increased flood risk due to the significant amounts of water that are available for runoff.