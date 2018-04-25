Maria Dunn is playing two shows in our region this weekend.

Music-lovers in the Slocan Valley and North Shore are invited to see a Juno-nominated singer preform this weekend.

Maria Dunn is playing a pair of shows in our region in Kaslo and Vallican Friday and Saturday. Her most recent album was nominated for a 2017 Juno for Traditional Roots Album of the year.

Dunn says she was invited to the area by the Vallican Whole after members saw her preform last year.

Dunn says it will be her first time travelling to our region as an adult, though she has a vague memory of having seen Nelson as a child. She looks forward to seeing our area.

Dunn will be joined by musician Shannan Johnson on the violin. Dunn’s music draws from the folk tradition of telling a story though song. She adds her lyrics encourage crowd participation.

She plays at the Langham Cultural Centre in Kaslo Friday at 7:00 pm. Saturday’s show in the Slocan Valley is at the Vallican Whole.

The following clip is a sample of her song “When I was Young”.