Warfield residents who are interested in having a say on how cannabis dispensaries should be brought into the village will want to check out tomorrow’s open house.

It’s meant to give residents a chance to provide feedback to the village ahead of the impending legalization of recreational use and retail sales of pot. Mayor Diane Langman says they’re hoping to hear from as many people as possible.

Langman says zoning bylaws are the most useful tool local governments can use to regulate dispensaries. She adds consumption would fall under Warfield’s public smoking bylaw, which is similar to ones in place in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.

She says residents should come equipped with plenty of questions and additional information will be posted at the open house. Those who can’t make it can fill out a survey which the village will post online Thursday.

The open house is at the Community Hall from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.