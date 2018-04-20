The City of Trail has awarded a contract to Sierra Contracting to handle landscaping for the new terminal building at the airport.

The city had initially budgeted the landscaping portion of the project at $235,000, but the project will be done 0ver-budget. Sierra’s contract is worth $425,000 subject to further negotiations pertaining to the project’s scope.

The extra funds will be covered by a $1 million interest-free loan from the Columbia Basin Trust which must be paid back over the next 20 years. This will allow the city to refrain from dipping into its reserves.

CAO David Perehudoff says the city is quite familiar with the company. Sierra Contracting did the landscaping for the Columbia River Skywalk approaches. He adds there’s no guarantees that the project’s scope will change.

Work is expected to begin in a few weeks and should take a few months to complete.