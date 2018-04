There’s a Trash to Treasure event in Castlegar Saturday.

The event is run through the Regional District of Central Kootenay. It gives residents a chance to get rid of household items that may be of use to somebody else.

If you have something you’d like to pass on to somebody you’re asked to leave it outside your home and put up a sign letting people know its up for grabs.

Any items that haven’t been claimed by 4:00 pm should be removed.