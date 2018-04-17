Localized flooding in a City of Castlegar subdivision, which was prompted on Monday by heavy rains and runoff from this year’s record high snowpack, has drawn response from emergency officials and local government staff.

The flooding started after a private undersized culvert surcharged near Meadowlark Lane.

Crews worked through Monday night to ensure the safety a home adjacent to the eroding banks on Bloomer Creek. Trouble spots will continue to be monitored and culverts and other blockages will be cleared to cut flood risks.

The City of Castlegar is reminding residents that creeks and streams are rising with increased flows. This could cause erosion for some creek banks making edges unstable.