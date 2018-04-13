The BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters are taking steps to prepare their roster for next season.

Defenceman Kieran O’Hearn has committed to the team for next season. The North Delta product played seven games with the club last year as an affiliate player. He spent last season with the Delta Academy Prep Team where he put up 16 points and 44 penalty minutes.

The team has also completed some trade deadline deals. Forwards Daine Dubois and Ryan Moon have been sent to the C0wichan Valley Capitals to complete the deal which brought in goaltender Adam Marcoux. They’ve also sent veteran forward Andre Ghantous to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to complete the trade which brought in defender Conner Welsh.

Ghantous spent the last two season with the Smoke Eaters, he picked up 88 points in 115 games.