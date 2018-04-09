On the same day that the city celebrated the Trail Smoke Eaters’ extended playoff run, the team announced it has fired its head coach and general manager.

A terse statement on the team’s website reads: “As of this morning, the Trail Smoke Eaters have relieved Cam Keith of his head coaching and GM duties. The Trail Smoke Eaters organization would like to thank Cam for his work with the team these past two seasons and wish him success in future endeavors.”

The headline announced that the team was announcing “restructuring” but no reason for the move was given, and no replacement was named.

Keith, 37, was named coach of the Smoke Eaters in 2016. Over two seasons, he compiled a regular season record of 58-57-2-5 and a playoff record of 15-12.

He previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. As a player, he suited up for 55 games for Trail in the 1996-97 and 1999-2000 seasons. He played four years at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and 11 professional seasons in the AHL, ECHL, CHL and in Europe.

The Smokies are coming off only their second visit to the third round of the BCHL playoffs. Wenatchee eliminated them over the weekend in five games.

In the regular season this year, Trail finished fourth in the Interior division and seventh overall in the league. They knocked off the regular-season champion Penticton Vees to advance to the third round for the first time since 2003.