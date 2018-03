Homeowners can better protect their properties against wildfire with a free program offered by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

Regional Fire Chief Andrew Bellerby says nine fire smart representatives will be hired this year to conduct assessments.

He says it’s an extension of a program they ran last summer, but they’re adding seven more staff.

He urges people to sign up.

The program received $100,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust through its wildfire mitigation grants initiative.