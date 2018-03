Good news for Fortis BC customers in our region.

Spokeswoman Diana Sorace says they heard from the BC Utilities Commission about natural gas rates for the spring.

Prices are reviewed every three months.

Sorace says prices are near their lowest levels in a decade.

She says a number of factors come into play when deciding rates.

Prices will remain around $1.549 per gigajoule.

Fortis BC also announced propane rates will decrease.