Castlegar’s Community Response Network has launched its questionare on the city’s website with hopes of getting more responses.

Seniors advocate Sandi McCreight says it will help them collect data towards creating an age friendly assessment and action plan for the community.

The group is also hosting a free info session Friday.

It will go over various services offered for seniors in the community.

Click here to complete the questionnaire.

The response network is also hosting an information session this week.

McCreight says its available for seniors and others involved with seniors.

There will be lots to cover and its free.

The event is at Kinnaird Park Community Church from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

No RSVP is required.