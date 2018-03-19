Residents in the Slocan Valley can attend a meeting next month to learn about a potential mosquito control program in the area.

The RDCK Board of Directors received the completed feasibility study on the matter last week.

Shari Imada, Environmental Services Coordinator with the RDCK says it outlines a number of details, including the cost.

Imada says it also outlines boundaries for the potential treatment area which recommends 32 sites in total.

More information will be available at the public meeting on April 26 at the Winlaw Hall.

A referendum is anticipated on the issue.