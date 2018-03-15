The City of Trail has presented it’s budget for 2018.

There will be a 6.27% increase to the property tax levy.

That’s mainly driven by debts and operating costs associated with the new Riverfront Centre Library/Museum which is set to open next month.

The city’s residential parcel tax will remain $260.

The budget would have only increased by 1.8% had it not been for funds required for the Riverfront Centre.

The city also went over a number of its stratigic priorities in the budget.

Projects of the most timely importance to the city include Esplanade Development, Library/Museum operations, infrastructure, tourism function and the new all-wheel park.

The city plans to shift its focus from capital projects to infrastructure fixes this year.