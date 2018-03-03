While there are benefits to the new five week paternal leave announced by the federal government this week, some are raising questions.

Kori Doty is a co-director at the Nelson and District Women’s Centre and says it’s an improvement but that many people still won’t have access to the new leave.

Doty says this causes problems for those who are under employed or on contract work.

However, it is a step in the right direction in terms of its language recognizing that not all families look the same.

The new leave is expected to take affect in June of 2019.