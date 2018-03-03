The MP for Kootenay Columbia says this year’s federal budget lacks support on some important issues.

The NDP’s Wayne Stetski says funds won’t be set aside for affordable housing until next year.

He feels the government should be acting now.

A typical home in Nelson costs $413,000 according to B-C Assessment’s 2017 property valuations.

Stetski says one positive is that loans for new construction will rise from $2.5-billion to $3.75-billion over the next three years.

Infrastructure also saw a reduction of $1-billion in spending.

There’s also no money in the budget for the government’s plans on pay equity.

Stetski says the idea is for government to lead the way on industries that it regulate.