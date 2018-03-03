The Regional District of Central Kootenay budget could include an increase in remuneration for firefighters.

Chief administrator Stuart Horn says in 2018 each director can work with their local fire chief to reach an agreement, but next year the hope is to have a strategy for the whole region.

Horn invites residents to attend the public budget meetings happening this week and next to see what’s proposed in their area or call their local district office.

Horn says firefighter remuneration was addressed in part last year, however it was brought forward again for the 2018 budget.

He says training hours and the volume of calls have been increasing.