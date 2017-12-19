Due to the winter storm we will be cancelling school buses traveling into some areas in the district. Please see the list below for alternate pick up locations this afternoon.
|Castlegar
|Buses will not Travel On / To
|Alternate Location
|Elementary School Drop Off
|Secondary School Drop Off
|Broadwater Rd, past Waldie Ave
|pick up/drop off on Headly by Robson School
|2:30
|3:05
|Pass Creek
|pick up/drop off at the corner of Bayview and Broadwater
|2:30
|3:15
|Rivervale or Oasis
|pick up/drop off in the lot on the top of the Rivervale hill
|2:40
|3:05
|Glade
|pick up/drop off at Lazeroff Rd/ Hwy 3A
|2:50
|3:30
|Grandview and Emerald Cres up Southridge
|pick up at 14th Ave/37th St
|3:30
|Trowlex
|pick up/drop off in Blueberry 102St/Centre Ave
|3:40
|Duke/Waterloo in Ootischenia
|pick up/drop off at Bridgeview Rd/ Waterloo Rd
|2:45
|3:25
|Past Waterloo Rd on Columbia Rd in Ootischenia
|Hillview pick up/drop off at Waterloo Rd/Columbia Rd.
|2:35
|3:30
|Rosedale/Campus Rd
|pick up/drop off at Corrigan Way/Ootischenia Rd
|3:05
|3:45
|Genelle
|pick up/drop off all stops at Genelle General transit stop (502 12th Ave)
|2:50
|3:40
|Buses traveling towards Playmor Junction on Hwy 3A
|will only pick up on the highway, they will not travel on the side roads (example: Loft Rd/Hwy 3A)
|regular schedule
|regular schedule
|Trail
|Buses will not Travel On / To
|Alternate Location
|Elementary School Drop Off
|Secondary School Drop Off
|Genelle
|pick up/drop off all stops at Genelle General transit stop (502 12th Ave)
|3:25
|3:25
|Hwy 3B past Fruitvale
|pick up/drop off at Grieve Rd/Hwy 3B
|2:25
|3:40
|Columbia Gardens Rd past Tamarac Ave in Fruitvale
|pick up/drop off at 1776 Columbia Gardens Rd (old middle school)
|FES
|3:30
|Casino
|pick up/drop off at Portland St/ Bay Ave
|3:30
|3:30
|Redstone
|pick-up/drop off at Kootenay Savings in Warfield
|3:40
|3:00
|Cooke and Davis in Rossland
|pick up/drop off at RSS
|RSS
|3:20
|Hwy 3B past Red Mountain
|pick up/drop off at Hwy 3B/Red Mountain Rd.
|3:00
|3:35
|Patterson
|pick up/drop off Rossland Museum
|3:10
|3:40
Due to the driving conditions, buses may experience delays throughout the entire district. If you are waiting over 15 mins for your bus please call the operations centre at 250-365-8331.
Update via SD-20: https://www.sd20.bc.ca/