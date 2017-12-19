Due to the winter storm we will be cancelling school buses traveling into some areas in the district. Please see the list below for alternate pick up locations this afternoon.

Castlegar Buses will not Travel On / To Alternate Location Elementary School Drop Off Secondary School Drop Off Broadwater Rd, past Waldie Ave pick up/drop off on Headly by Robson School 2:30 3:05 Pass Creek pick up/drop off at the corner of Bayview and Broadwater 2:30 3:15 Rivervale or Oasis pick up/drop off in the lot on the top of the Rivervale hill 2:40 3:05 Glade pick up/drop off at Lazeroff Rd/ Hwy 3A 2:50 3:30 Grandview and Emerald Cres up Southridge pick up at 14th Ave/37th St 3:30 Trowlex pick up/drop off in Blueberry 102St/Centre Ave 3:40 Duke/Waterloo in Ootischenia pick up/drop off at Bridgeview Rd/ Waterloo Rd 2:45 3:25 Past Waterloo Rd on Columbia Rd in Ootischenia Hillview pick up/drop off at Waterloo Rd/Columbia Rd. 2:35 3:30 Rosedale/Campus Rd pick up/drop off at Corrigan Way/Ootischenia Rd 3:05 3:45 Genelle pick up/drop off all stops at Genelle General transit stop (502 12th Ave) 2:50 3:40 Buses traveling towards Playmor Junction on Hwy 3A will only pick up on the highway, they will not travel on the side roads (example: Loft Rd/Hwy 3A) regular schedule regular schedule Trail Buses will not Travel On / To Alternate Location Elementary School Drop Off Secondary School Drop Off Genelle pick up/drop off all stops at Genelle General transit stop (502 12th Ave) 3:25 3:25 Hwy 3B past Fruitvale pick up/drop off at Grieve Rd/Hwy 3B 2:25 3:40 Columbia Gardens Rd past Tamarac Ave in Fruitvale pick up/drop off at 1776 Columbia Gardens Rd (old middle school) FES 3:30 Casino pick up/drop off at Portland St/ Bay Ave 3:30 3:30 Redstone pick-up/drop off at Kootenay Savings in Warfield 3:40 3:00 Cooke and Davis in Rossland pick up/drop off at RSS RSS 3:20 Hwy 3B past Red Mountain pick up/drop off at Hwy 3B/Red Mountain Rd. 3:00 3:35 Patterson pick up/drop off Rossland Museum 3:10 3:40

Due to the driving conditions, buses may experience delays throughout the entire district. If you are waiting over 15 mins for your bus please call the operations centre at 250-365-8331.

Update via SD-20: https://www.sd20.bc.ca/