A referendum is expected in the spring on decommissioning the HB mine tailings dam near Salmo.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is seeking approval to borrow about $4 million.

But Salmo Valley regional director Hans Cunningham says the financial burden shouldn’t be onerous.

Cunningham says if the work is approved, it would be a permanent solution.

No date has been set for the referendum.

Residents in Salmo, Nelson, and rural areas D, E, F, and G will be eligible to vote. The overall totals will determine the outcome.

The regional district bought the former Cominco property for landfill purposes in 1998.

In 2012 a portion of the dam failed.