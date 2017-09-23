A United Steelworkers representative says a merger of Kootenay Boundary credit unions may not be a bad idea.

But Jeff Bromley says they’re concerned about retaining jobs in places that now have multiple branches.

He says they’ve been told no one will lose their jobs as a result of the proposed amalgamation.

Bromley also says joining the operations under a new umbrella will mean merging collective agreements as well.

The Steelworkers represent workers at Kootenay Savings, Nelson and District, and Heritage credit unions.

Employees in Grand Forks are represented by the BCGEU while Creston isn’t unionized.